NSC hails Sarwan’s appointment as CWI Selector

Kaieteur News – The National Sports Commission (NSC) is throwing its support behind former Guyanese and West Indies Captain Ramnaresh Sarwan, who was appointed as a Selector to the West Indies Men’s Senior and Youth Selection Panels.

The panel will be led by the Most Hon. Dr. Desmond Haynes and Robert Haynes respectively.

Director of Sport, Steve Ninvalle and Chairman of the National Sports Commission Kashif Muhammad apart from congratulating Sarwarn, highlighted the NSC’s support for the former Windies batsman who previously served as a Commissioner with the NSC.

According to Ninvalle, the NSC is happy to see a servant of the ‘gentleman’s game’ being elevated to such an important committee at Cricket West Indies.

He added that the right-handed batsman will have the full support of the NSC and by extension the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport.

Sarwan’s appointment was confirmed during a meeting of the CWI Board of Directors on Thursday January 6.

Muhammad reiterated that Sarwan’s appointment reaffirms the respect and esteem that the region has for the beloved Guyanese.

The former dapper player will be a member of the Men’s Senior and Youth Selection Panels until 30 June 2024, a period that includes four ICC Global Events, two T20 World Cups (2022 & 2024), the Cricket World Cup (2023) and the World Test Championship Final (2023).