Married Men XI overcome Bachelor’s XI by 33 runs

Latest update January 8th, 2022 6:27 PM
Jan 08, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – Married Men XI defeated Bachelor’s XI by 33 runs when the teams collided recently at Lusignan Sports Club.
Batting first, Married Men XI posted 254-6 off their allocation of 22 overs. Navin Persaud struck one four and eight fours in a top score of 60, while Baldeo Persaud made 52 with one four and six sixes and Vishnu Ramjeet contributed 38 which included five sixes.
Robin Williams picked up 2-12 and Andrew Dhanraj 2-21.
Bachelor’s XI responded with 221-6. Gavin Boodwah slammed six sixes in scoring 45 while Keon Franklin made 43 with one four and five sixes and Kumar Bushundial 36 not not which contained one four and four sixes. Shamir Mohamed took 2-28.
Baldeo Persaud took the best batsman trophy, Robin Williams was given the best bowler prize and Sackichan Jhagdeo received the prize for the best catch. Navin Persaud was named man-of- the-match prize.
Jan 08, 2022
Jan 08, 2022
Jan 08, 2022
Jan 07, 2022
Jan 07, 2022
