Man killed friend in row over gold remanded

Kaieteur News – Behind bars in a Guyanese prison on remand, is a Venezuelan man who allegedly killed his friend with a piece of wood on New Year’s Day, during a row about ‘owed gold.’

The suspect, since identified as Elith Osorio Dominguez, 21, of Puerto La Cruz, Venezuela, was yesterday charged with the murder of Animal Sonja, 51, at Arau Mountain Top located in the Cuyuni district of Region Seven.

He appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court, before Principal Magistrate, Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus and was not required to plea to the indictable charge.

The Magistrate remanded him to prison and he is scheduled to make his next court appearance on March 14, 2022.

According to reports, Dominguez and Sonja were friends and had arrived at Arau sometime back, to work in the mine there.

Their friendship reportedly soured over a quantity of raw gold that Dominguez reportedly owed the victim.

On old year’s night, Dominguez had gone over to his sister’s camp to welcome the New Year with a celebration.

Sonja was present too but the festivities soon came to an abrupt end around 02:45hrs New Year’s morning, after an argument reportedly broke out between the suspect and the victim over the owed gold.

The row reportedly turned violent after Dominguez allegedly found a piece of wood and lashed Sonja to his head.

Sonja reportedly fell to the ground and remained still while Dominguez allegedly ran away.

The victim was later pronounced dead by a medical professional and police were able to apprehend Dominguez later that day in Kaikan—a village close to the Arau Mountain top.