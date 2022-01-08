Locked car door saves pensioner from bandits

Latest update January 8th, 2022 6:27 PM
Jan 08, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – A pensioner is counting his lucky stars after his locked car doors, saved him from being robbed by two men on a white Honda XR motorcycle earlier this week. The entire ordeal was captured on the man’s CCTV camera.
Kaieteur News understands that the bandits attempted to rob him, as he was leaving his Pere Street, Kitty residence during the morning hours.
Based on the camera footage seen by this media house, as the pensioner was exiting his yard and locking his gate, the bandits could be seen riding past his house on their motorbike.
He then slowly walked towards his car, and as he was opening his car door, the bandits rode past again, this time stopping at a corner.
The pillion rider hopped off and ran towards the elderly man’s car but by time he got there his potential victim was already in his car and had locked the doors.
This newspaper was told that pensioner only became aware that the men wanted to rob him, when the pillion rider tried to forcefully open the car door but failed.
The bandit also banged on the glass a few times before trying to force open the car door again.
Realizing that his efforts were futile, he aborted the mission/the robbery attempt, hopped back onto the waiting motorcycle and rode off with his accomplice.
