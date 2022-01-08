Linden man who attacked reputed wife, critical following vigilante beating

– had complained to relatives about also being abused

Kaieteur News – Police in Linden are investigating the circumstances surrounding the ‘vigilante attack’ on a Lindener who allegedly beat his reputed wife to her head with a wood, fracturing her skull and breaking her arm.

The man, 28-year-old Anthony Luke, is in a critical condition at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), following the attack.

According to police reports, Luke attempted to flee the scene when the victim’s uncle and nephew were alerted and they went behind the suspect along with other public-spirited persons during which he was caught, assaulted and then handed over to the police.

According to his relatives, he suffered head injuries and had to undergo surgery yesterday at GPHC.

One a relative said Luke was also a victim of physical abuse in the relationship and the incident in question stemmed out of provocation.

Luke reportedly recently reached out to family members, expressing his frustration over the way he being was treated in the relationship, including being beaten.

Two nights before the incident, Luke secretly recorded a conversation between him and his reputed wife and sent it to his mother as proof of what was transpiring in the relationship.

In the recordings, heard by Kaieteur News, Luke was confronting his reputed wife about her beating him behind his head with a heavy object just the night before and she could be heard hurling expletives at him.

In a voice note sent to another relative, he relayed how he was constantly experiencing physical, verbal and financial abuse.

The two shared a six-year-old relationship with two children together. “She try knocking me, she tried choking me, she pelt me with a tool to open the door and I just ain’t do nothing buddy, I just give up,” he was heard telling a family member via voice note.

“Just know that if I become a beast, I tried, I really tried, I wuk and give she all me money…”

The family member said, by time they got to the scene of the attack, he was bleeding profusely and shackled by the police as his reputed wife was being taken away in an ambulance.

“We are not saying he was right to hit her, he should have walked away but he was abused too and we want his side to be told, we also want the police to investigate who beat him and bring them to justice,” the family member asserted.

Luke is currently under police guard at GPHC, while his reputed wife is also warded at the institution. Her condition is listed as stable.

According to the victim’s 14-year-old son, about 17:00 hours last Tuesday, the victim and suspect came home from work together and they went to the eastern side of the house and began talking.

He then saw the suspect entered the house and then went back outside and he then heard the victim speaking in a loud tone but could not hear exactly what she was saying because his computer speakers were on.

He suddenly heard the victim scream and he rushed out to the side of the house where he saw the victim laying face down motionless with the suspect stooping over her with a piece of wood lashing to the back of her head. On seeing that, he ran inside the house, grabbed a cutlass and returned to the suspect who threw a longer wood at him, then ran into a gulley area.