Guyana records another 844 COVID-19 cases in 24hrs

Kaieteur News – With the easily transmissible Omicron variant in circulation, Guyana over the last 24 hour period has recorded another 844 new COVID-19 infections.

This is according to the Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony who revealed during his daily COVID-19 update yesterday, that young people account for more than half of these new cases.

“The most active grouping where we are seeing these cases, it is this younger grouping that is really mobile, they are the ones who we are seeing getting infected,” he said during the interview.

The Minister explained that out of the 844 cases, 489 are persons between the ages of 25 to 39 years. “This would be the most active group, if we are to extend that to say 25 to 44 years then it would be 589 persons,” he added.

In terms of children getting infected, Dr. Anthony shared that between the 15 to 19 age group, there are 26 persons infected over the last 24 hours. Children between 10 to 14 years, there are 22 of them positive with COVID-19 while 22 of them in the age group five to nine are infected.

According to the Health Minister, the new cases now take the total active cases in the country to 4,295.

A breakdown of the active cases in the country shows that 29 are in Region One; 74 in Region Two;351 in Region Three, 2,789 in Region Four, 89 in Region Five, 438 in Region Six, 113 in Region Seven, one in Region Eight, 208 in Region Nine and 203 in Region 10.

The country, since the starting of the new year has been recording an unusual number of new cases per a day. On January 1, the Ministry recorded 206 new cases, on January 2, a total of 281 cases were recorded. On January 3, a figure of 98 cases were recorded; on January 4, approximately 485 cases were recorded; on January 5, 779 new infections were detected and on January 6, a total of 967 cases were recorded.

Following the spike in new cases, President Irfaan Ali, Minister Anthony and some top health officials, on Wednesday held an emergency press briefing where they urge the citizens not to panic.

The team in response to the COVID-19 situation had encouraged the public to safeguard themselves by appealing to them, to get vaccinated and to continue following all COVID-19 protocols and guidelines.

It was also noted by the team that there is enough capability and capacity to deal with the COVID-19 situation as it emerges.

As the cases continue to rise, it was reported by the Ministry yesterday that two more persons who contracted the virus have died. The country’s latest COVID-19 fatalities are that of a 60-year-old woman from Region Three and a 66-year-old man from Region Seven.

The Health Ministry reported that the persons were unvaccinated patients who died on Thursday while receiving treatment at a medical facility.

As a result of this, Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 1,066.

Meanwhile, in its latest edition of the COVID-19 dashboard, the Ministry reported that five patients are admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 91 persons in institutional isolation, 4,178 in home isolation and 12 in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 37,895 persons have recovered from the virus.