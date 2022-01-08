Guyana Harpy Eagles trial match (day 3)

Hetmyer (149), Imlach (101) score tons for Paul’s X1

Adams grabs 5-60

Kaieteur News – On another sunny day on a slow Albion track, Leon Johnson’s X1 were 8-0 in their second innings trailing by 95 runs going in today’s final of the first trial game of a possible three games, yesterday in Berbice.

Contrasting centuries from West Indies batsman, 25-year-old Shimron Hetmyer and Tevin Imlach, who turned 25 on November 30, shared in a 233-run third wicket stand.

Hetmyer fashioned a well-constructed 149 which lasted 256 balls and five hours. His innings was decorated with seven fours and a six, while Imalch’s 106 lasted 305 balls, 439 minutes with six fours

Kemo Paul’s X1 resumed on 152-2 with Hetmyer unbeaten 69 and Imlach on 45 not out and were dismissed for 357 in reply to Leon Johnson’s X1 254.

The pair batted out the entire first session without being separated as they took their second day 98-run third wicket stand to 185 by Lunch with their side on 244-2.

At the interval, Hetmyer was unbeaten on 135 from 206 balls and 220 minutes. The left-hander, who has five Test fifties, had reached the boundary seven times and cleared it once, while Imlach was not out on 69 from 219 balls, from 314 minutes and hit four boundaries.

After Lunch, the continued to bat confidently before Hetymer, when one short of his 150, was removed by former National Youth pacer Joshua Jones at 289-3.

Imlach continued to bat careful and by tea he had reached 103 from 294 balls, from 429 minutes with six fours. With him was Junior Sinclair on seven.

In the final session, Imlach was bowled by Anthony Adams at 311-4.

Adams then ran through the lower order as only Skipper Paul (14) and Quinton Sampson (13) of the remaining batsmen reached double figures as Adams took 5-60 and West Indies off-spinner Kevin Sinclair took 2-91.

Johnson’s X1 were eight without loss with Tagenarine Chanderpaul (4) and Raymond Perez (4).

Today is the fourth and final day.

The Guyana Harpy Eagles is scheduled to have two more practice matches before the team is scaled down for the Regional Four-Day Tournament.

The team will be picked by a new chairman of selectors since present Chairman Ramnaresh Sarwan, who has been appointed on CWI panel and has resigned from position with the GCB.

Guyana, who has won five of the last six First-Class seasons, is set to oppose Barbados in Barbados from February 2. (Sean Devers)