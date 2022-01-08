GNBS inspectors assaulted during seizure of substandard electrical products

Kaieteur News – Two inspectors of the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) were yesterday assaulted by the Proprietor of Carrefour Hardware Store on the West Coast of Demerara (WCD), when they attempted to remove a quantity of ‘substandard’ electrical fittings and equipment from the business premises.

According to a statement by the GNBS, its inspectors visited the hardware store during routine inspection activities, where it was observed that the items did not meet the labelling requirements of the National Standards.

As a result, the owner of the business was informed that the items had to be seized and removed, pending corrective actions.

However, during efforts to seize the substandard items, the female proprietor of the establishment proceeded to obstruct the inspectors from carrying out their function, the GNBS said.

“The proprietor began to physically assault one of the male inspectors and the police were summoned to the scene. The female proprietor was subsequently arrested, taken to the Den Amstel Police Station and charged,” the release added.

The GNBS seized 143 pieces of power supply cords, five switches, 694 receptacles, 188 plugs and 248 lamp holders, from the hardware store.

It was noted that inspectors are empowered, under Section 28 of the Standards Act of 1984, and its Amendments of 1997, to without previous notice, enter any premises, inspect commodities monitored by the GNBS, and request relevant documentation.

Additionally, Inspectors have the power to seize and detain products, which are in contravention of the Act.

To obstruct GNBS inspectors from carrying out their functions is a contravention of the Law and such abrasive actions by any stakeholder will not be tolerated.

GNBS, under its Product Compliance Programme monitors 17 categories of products based on compulsory National Standards.

The Products include electrical fittings and equipment which are monitored based on 31 compulsory National Standards guidelines.