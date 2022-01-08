Four pleads not guilty to killing Berbice trio in 2016

Kaieteur News – Nearly six years after the brutal shooting to death of Pawan Chandradeo, his son, Jaikarran Chandradeo, and his brother-in-law Naresh Rooplall, four men made their appearances at the Berbice High Court, before Justice Sandil Kissoon, on Wednesday last, to answer to the charges.

Jairam Chetram, Tameshwar Jagmohan, called “Guana,” Carlton Chetram called “Lie-man” and Rakesh Karamchand called “Rocky,” all pleaded not guilty, to the three counts each of murder, which alleged that on the July 21, 2016, in the county of Berbice, they murdered Rooplall, Chandradeo and his then 15-year-old son.

The trial is set to commence on January 10, with a 12 member jury already empanelled. The State will be represented by Prosecutor, Abigail Gibbs while the accused are being represented by Attorney-at-Law, Senior Counsel Mursaline Bhaccus.

Previous reports by this publication had detailed that the bodies of Chandradeo, his son Jaikarran, both of Mibicuri North Black Bush Polder, and Naresh Rooplall, of Number 70 Village, Corentyne, Berbice, were found on July 22, in the ‘Cookrit’ Savannah—Black Bush Polder.

According to reports, when police found the deceased, their corpses bore gaping gunshot wounds to the head and upper bodies.

Their bodies were discovered by a rice farmer of Black Bush Polder and his workmen. It was reported that the then 13-year-old Alvin Chandradeo, who accompanied his father Pawan and brother Jaikarran, was left at a pump station on a dam, while the others went further into the Savannah to fish. The lad stayed at the pump station, from where he reportedly heard gunshots.

In October 2018, the four men were committed to stand trial in the High Court for the brutal murders. A fifth man, who was charged with accessory after the fact, was granted $2M bail in 2016.