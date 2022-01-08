Decapitated baby’s death inconclusive without head – State Pathologist

Latest update January 8th, 2022 6:27 PM
Jan 08, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – The circumstances surrounding the death of a two to three week old baby whose decapitated body was found last week Friday floating about 15 feet from the Demerara River remains inconclusive.
This since, the State Pathologist, Dr. Nehaul Singh in his Post-Mortem Examination medical report, revealed yesterday, that it is inconclusive due to the absence of the child’s head.
It is unclear if the head was severed from the body by person(s) or if it was removed by animals.
A platoon of Coastguard ranks seconded to the Guyana Police Force’s (GPF), Search and Rescue Team was dispatched for a ‘maritime search response operation’ in an attempt to locate the decapitated head. Those efforts, however, have proven to be futile.
During a telephone interview with Kaieteur News yesterday, Region 4‘B’ Divisional Commander, Siwnarine Mahendra, explained that the search operation has since been called off, but said ‘spot checks’ are conducted every day.
With the assistance of 19-year-old Kevin Ramiscindo, ranks were able to canvas the area and the body was eventually found between a clump of grass, in the said canal, about 15 feet from the Demerara River.
Thus far, there were no reports made about a missing child, and no one has since stepped forward to claim the body.
Jan 08, 2022Kaieteur News – The National Sports Commission (NSC) is throwing its support behind former Guyanese and West Indies Captain Ramnaresh Sarwan, who was appointed as a Selector to the West Indies...
Jan 08, 2022
Jan 08, 2022
Jan 08, 2022
Jan 07, 2022
Jan 07, 2022
Kaieteur News – I was 16 years old when I began knocking around the PPP. Shortly after, I got to know Clement Rohee.... more
Kaieteur News – Guyanese must continue to brace themselves for increased food prices, at least for the first quarter... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The destruction by tornadoes of Kentucky, a south-eastern State of the United... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]