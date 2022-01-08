Latest update January 8th, 2022 6:27 PM

Decapitated baby’s death inconclusive without head – State Pathologist

Jan 08, 2022

Kaieteur News – The circumstances surrounding the death of a two to three week old baby whose decapitated body was found last week Friday floating about 15 feet from the Demerara River remains inconclusive.
This since, the State Pathologist, Dr. Nehaul Singh in his Post-Mortem Examination medical report, revealed yesterday, that it is inconclusive due to the absence of the child’s head.
It is unclear if the head was severed from the body by person(s) or if it was removed by animals.
A platoon of Coastguard ranks seconded to the Guyana Police Force’s (GPF), Search and Rescue Team was dispatched for a ‘maritime search response operation’ in an attempt to locate the decapitated head. Those efforts, however, have proven to be futile.
During a telephone interview with Kaieteur News yesterday, Region 4‘B’ Divisional Commander, Siwnarine Mahendra, explained that the search operation has since been called off, but said ‘spot checks’ are conducted every day.
With the assistance of 19-year-old Kevin Ramiscindo, ranks were able to canvas the area and the body was eventually found between a clump of grass, in the said canal, about 15 feet from the Demerara River.
Thus far, there were no reports made about a missing child, and no one has since stepped forward to claim the body.

