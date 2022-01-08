Boy 13, died of dehydration, family fully recovers

Latest update January 8th, 2022 6:27 PM
Jan 08, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – A Post Mortem Examination which was conducted on Thursday last by Pathologist, by Dr. Nehaul Singh, gave the cause of death for 13-year-old Rondel Henry as dehydration.
This, weeks after the teen and his family reportedly consumed an unknown, locally made substance and shortly after started experiencing complications including diarrhea and vomiting.
A few hours after consumption, Henry reportedly became motionless at home and was pronounced Dead on Arrival at the Mabaruma Regional Hospital. His remaining family members were also rushed to the hospital.
Region One Police Commander, Superintendent Boodnarine Persaud told Kaieteur News that there was no trace of poison found in the body and that additional samples have been taken to further investigate what caused the victims to experience complications that lead to dehydration, causing Henry to die.
Meanwhile, the deceased relatives, who were hospitalized, have fully recovered and have been discharged.
