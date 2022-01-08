Latest update January 8th, 2022 6:27 PM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Boy 13, died of dehydration, family fully recovers

Jan 08, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – A Post Mortem Examination which was conducted on Thursday last by Pathologist, by Dr. Nehaul Singh, gave the cause of death for 13-year-old Rondel Henry as dehydration.
This, weeks after the teen and his family reportedly consumed an unknown, locally made substance and shortly after started experiencing complications including diarrhea and vomiting.
A few hours after consumption, Henry reportedly became motionless at home and was pronounced Dead on Arrival at the Mabaruma Regional Hospital. His remaining family members were also rushed to the hospital.
Region One Police Commander, Superintendent Boodnarine Persaud told Kaieteur News that there was no trace of poison found in the body and that additional samples have been taken to further investigate what caused the victims to experience complications that lead to dehydration, causing Henry to die.
Meanwhile, the deceased relatives, who were hospitalized, have fully recovered and have been discharged.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

Sports

NSC hails Sarwan’s appointment as CWI Selector

NSC hails Sarwan’s appointment as CWI Selector

Jan 08, 2022

Kaieteur News – The National Sports Commission (NSC) is throwing its support behind former Guyanese and West Indies Captain Ramnaresh Sarwan, who was appointed as a Selector to the West Indies...
Read More
Guyana Harpy Eagles trial match (day 3)

Guyana Harpy Eagles trial match (day 3)

Jan 08, 2022

GFF, KS inaugural KO Futsal Final tonight

GFF, KS inaugural KO Futsal Final tonight

Jan 08, 2022

Married Men XI overcome Bachelor’s XI by 33 runs

Married Men XI overcome Bachelor’s XI by 33...

Jan 08, 2022

Guyana Harpy Eagles trial match (day 2)

Guyana Harpy Eagles trial match (day 2)

Jan 07, 2022

Surujpaul retained as Wakenaam CC Chairman

Surujpaul retained as Wakenaam CC Chairman

Jan 07, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • A tough year lies ahead

    Kaieteur News – Guyanese must continue to brace themselves for increased food prices, at least for the first quarter... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]