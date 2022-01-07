Latest update January 7th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Wanted man in hinterland killings turns self in

Jan 07, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – Thomas Kyte aka “Taco”, one of the suspects who was wanted in connection with the killing of two men last Christmas Eve night in the North West District, turned himself in at the Matthews Ridge Police Station yesterday.

Thomas Kyte turns himself in to police yesterday.

Detectives are currently grilling him about the murders of two miners: Sherwin Goddette and Shawn France, who were stabbed to death sometime after 23:30Hrs on December 24, 2021 at Nassano Backdam, North West District, Region One.
They were reportedly ambushed, by two men, while walking along a trail leading to their camps. Police believe that Kyte and another man, Kurtland Damon also known as “Carto”, who remains at large, might have been the ones who stabbed the miners to death and had issued a wanted bulletin for them.

Kurtland Damon, one of the suspects who remains at large.

Detectives are working with a theory that the killing of France and Goddette was an act of revenge. Both of the victims are friends and were reportedly involved in a brawl at a bar located on the Nassano Backdam landing just minutes before they met their demise.
During the bar fight, France had stabbed Kurtland Damon’s (one of the suspect) son to his abdomen with a pair of scissors. The man’s son was critically injured and had to be rushed to the Port Kaituma Hospital located miles away from Nassano. Police believe that this could be a reason why the suspect would want to attack the miners while they were heading back to the camp from the bar.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Guyana Harpy Eagles trial match (day 2)

Guyana Harpy Eagles trial match (day 2)

Jan 07, 2022

Pestano joins Persaud with fifties for Johnson’s X1 Hetymer hits unbeaten 69 for Paul’s X1 Kaieteur News – Kemo Paul’s X1 were 154-2 in reply to Leon Johnson’s X1 254 at the end of the...
Read More
Surujpaul retained as Wakenaam CC Chairman

Surujpaul retained as Wakenaam CC Chairman

Jan 07, 2022

Staging regular tournaments among priorities of ECB presidential hopeful Fredricks

Staging regular tournaments among priorities of...

Jan 07, 2022

RHTYSC surpasses target of 715 activities, completes most successful year in its history

RHTYSC surpasses target of 715 activities,...

Jan 07, 2022

GCA to hold U-15 Camp for Inter-Association tourney

GCA to hold U-15 Camp for Inter-Association...

Jan 07, 2022

GCB’s 4-Day trials beings at Albion, Akshaya Persaud scores 54

GCB’s 4-Day trials beings at Albion, Akshaya...

Jan 06, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]