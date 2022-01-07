Wanted man in hinterland killings turns self in

Latest update January 7th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jan 07, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Thomas Kyte aka “Taco”, one of the suspects who was wanted in connection with the killing of two men last Christmas Eve night in the North West District, turned himself in at the Matthews Ridge Police Station yesterday.
Detectives are currently grilling him about the murders of two miners: Sherwin Goddette and Shawn France, who were stabbed to death sometime after 23:30Hrs on December 24, 2021 at Nassano Backdam, North West District, Region One.
They were reportedly ambushed, by two men, while walking along a trail leading to their camps. Police believe that Kyte and another man, Kurtland Damon also known as “Carto”, who remains at large, might have been the ones who stabbed the miners to death and had issued a wanted bulletin for them.
Detectives are working with a theory that the killing of France and Goddette was an act of revenge. Both of the victims are friends and were reportedly involved in a brawl at a bar located on the Nassano Backdam landing just minutes before they met their demise.
During the bar fight, France had stabbed Kurtland Damon’s (one of the suspect) son to his abdomen with a pair of scissors. The man’s son was critically injured and had to be rushed to the Port Kaituma Hospital located miles away from Nassano. Police believe that this could be a reason why the suspect would want to attack the miners while they were heading back to the camp from the bar.
