Timehri man found dead in home

Latest update January 7th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jan 07, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – The decomposed body of 26-year-old Ron Loncke Jr., was discovered in his Circuitville, Timehri home around midday on Wednesday, police have said.
Loncke’s decomposed body was found lying face down on his bed, by a 53-year-old carpenter, Decius Mundo, of Circuitville, Timehri. According to police, the deceased resides alone in a small shack, measuring about 10 feet in width by 10 feet in length. The deceased’s father 51-year-old Ron Loncke Sr. stated that his son suffered from epilepsy and was last seen alive on Monday.
On Wednesday, Mundo who is known to the deceased was passing the area and observed that the door was opened. He stopped to check on him since he had not seen him for several days and upon doing so, he got a foul scent which was emanating from the house. He peered inside and observed Loncke’s bloated body lying on his bed, in a state of decomposition. He immediately contacted the police who subsequently responded and visited the scene.
Subsequently the body was escorted by undertakers of the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home and taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre where he was formally pronounced dead after which it was taken to the Memorial Gardens Mortuary, where it was placed into cold storage, awaiting post mortem examination.
