Three years later

Latest update January 7th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jan 07, 2022 News
… Ex-con charged for allegedly killing former cell-mate
Kaieteur News – Three years after being on the run, 39-year-old Junior Allen was arrested and subsequently charged for allegedly killing a former cell mate back in 2018.
Allen was arrested on December 31, 2021 at the Plaisance Market on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD) then was escorted to the Cove and John Police Station where, during a video interview he was told of the allegation, cautioned, and he admitted to committing the offence.
He appeared before Magistrate Ms. A George, during a virtual session of the Cove and John Magistrate’s Court during which the charge was read to him. He was not required to plea and was remanded to prison. The accused was charged with the offence of Manslaughter, Contrary to Section 95 of the Criminal (Offences) Act Chapter 8:01.
This publication previously reported that Allen allegedly stabbed, Leon Delph to the neck following a brawl at Buxton East Coast Demerara and was on the run since. Delph, at the time was a 34-year-old vendor of Lot 182 Quamina Street, Georgetown. Police said that the killing stemmed from an old grievance, which occurred some seven years ago while Delph and the suspect were incarcerated.
It was reported that at around 07:00 hrs on 11th-03-2018, the suspect saw Delph sitting inside a minibus at Buxton Line Top and approached him.
Despite being stabbed, Delph had armed himself with a broken bottle and a knife and confronted the suspect and allegedly inflicted several wounds to Allen before collapsing. Delph was then rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
Jan 07, 2022Pestano joins Persaud with fifties for Johnson’s X1 Hetymer hits unbeaten 69 for Paul’s X1 Kaieteur News – Kemo Paul’s X1 were 154-2 in reply to Leon Johnson’s X1 254 at the end of the...
Jan 07, 2022
Jan 07, 2022
Jan 07, 2022
Jan 07, 2022
Jan 06, 2022
Kaieteur News – It is such a loss not only to Guyana but the world when academics who work at a country’s only university... more
Kaieteur News – Yesterday marked the 1st anniversary of the insurrection at the Capitol in the United States, an event... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The destruction by tornadoes of Kentucky, a south-eastern State of the United... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]