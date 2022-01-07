Three years later

… Ex-con charged for allegedly killing former cell-mate

Kaieteur News – Three years after being on the run, 39-year-old Junior Allen was arrested and subsequently charged for allegedly killing a former cell mate back in 2018.

Allen was arrested on December 31, 2021 at the Plaisance Market on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD) then was escorted to the Cove and John Police Station where, during a video interview he was told of the allegation, cautioned, and he admitted to committing the offence.

He appeared before Magistrate Ms. A George, during a virtual session of the Cove and John Magistrate’s Court during which the charge was read to him. He was not required to plea and was remanded to prison. The accused was charged with the offence of Manslaughter, Contrary to Section 95 of the Criminal (Offences) Act Chapter 8:01.

This publication previously reported that Allen allegedly stabbed, Leon Delph to the neck following a brawl at Buxton East Coast Demerara and was on the run since. Delph, at the time was a 34-year-old vendor of Lot 182 Quamina Street, Georgetown. Police said that the killing stemmed from an old grievance, which occurred some seven years ago while Delph and the suspect were incarcerated.

It was reported that at around 07:00 hrs on 11th-03-2018, the suspect saw Delph sitting inside a minibus at Buxton Line Top and approached him.

Despite being stabbed, Delph had armed himself with a broken bottle and a knife and confronted the suspect and allegedly inflicted several wounds to Allen before collapsing. Delph was then rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was pronounced dead on arrival.