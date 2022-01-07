Surujpaul retained as Wakenaam CC Chairman

Latest update January 7th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jan 07, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – Khemraj Surujpaul was retained as Chairman of the Wakenaam Cricket Committee when the body held its annual general meeting and election on Tuesday last at the Wakenaam NDC.
Former Guyana U15 fast bowler Oyono Sampson returned as the Vice President, while Nazeer Mohamed was retained as Secretary. Afridi Mohamed was re-elected as the Treasurer and Kevin Hemraj will serve as the Assistant Secretary Treasurer.
Vickram Ramnarine will continue as the Public Relations Officer.
Wakenaam Cricket Committee comprises of seven clubs; Good Success, Sans Souci, Sans Souci Jaguars, G Square Cavaliers, Noitgedacht, Maria’s Pleasure and Zeelandia.
Surujpaul thanked the members for their support and urged his fellow executive to work collectively for the development of the game there.
