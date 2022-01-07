Latest update January 7th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Surujpaul retained as Wakenaam CC Chairman

Jan 07, 2022 Sports

Kaieteur News – Khemraj Surujpaul was retained as Chairman of the Wakenaam Cricket Committee when the body held its annual general meeting and election on Tuesday last at the Wakenaam NDC.

Khemraj Surujpaul

Former Guyana U15 fast bowler Oyono Sampson returned as the Vice President, while Nazeer Mohamed was retained as Secretary. Afridi Mohamed was re-elected as the Treasurer and Kevin Hemraj will serve as the Assistant Secretary Treasurer.
Vickram Ramnarine will continue as the Public Relations Officer.
Wakenaam Cricket Committee comprises of seven clubs; Good Success, Sans Souci, Sans Souci Jaguars, G Square Cavaliers, Noitgedacht, Maria’s Pleasure and Zeelandia.
Surujpaul thanked the members for their support and urged his fellow executive to work collectively for the development of the game there.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Guyana Harpy Eagles trial match (day 2)

Guyana Harpy Eagles trial match (day 2)

Jan 07, 2022

Pestano joins Persaud with fifties for Johnson’s X1 Hetymer hits unbeaten 69 for Paul’s X1 Kaieteur News – Kemo Paul’s X1 were 154-2 in reply to Leon Johnson’s X1 254 at the end of the...
Read More
Surujpaul retained as Wakenaam CC Chairman

Surujpaul retained as Wakenaam CC Chairman

Jan 07, 2022

Staging regular tournaments among priorities of ECB presidential hopeful Fredricks

Staging regular tournaments among priorities of...

Jan 07, 2022

RHTYSC surpasses target of 715 activities, completes most successful year in its history

RHTYSC surpasses target of 715 activities,...

Jan 07, 2022

GCA to hold U-15 Camp for Inter-Association tourney

GCA to hold U-15 Camp for Inter-Association...

Jan 07, 2022

GCB’s 4-Day trials beings at Albion, Akshaya Persaud scores 54

GCB’s 4-Day trials beings at Albion, Akshaya...

Jan 06, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]