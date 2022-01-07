Staging regular tournaments among priorities of ECB presidential hopeful Fredricks

Latest update January 7th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jan 07, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – Former Essequibo opener Royan Norwayne Fredericks will be vying for the presidency of the Essequibo Cricket Board when the body hosts its election on Sunday.
The thirty-two year old Fredericks pledged to work towards improving the game in the county, and staging regular tournaments is high on his agenda. Fredericks along with his elder brother Norman, represented Essequibo for a number of years and they have both been among the runs on a consistent basis.Born at Bartica on October 11, 1989 to Raniedai Nankoo of Wakenaam and Dennis Fredericks of Pomeroon, Royan is the cousin of former West Indies cricketer Ramnaresh Sarwan. He was raised at Skull Point along the Cayuni/Mazaruni river in Region Seven and attained Nursery and Primary Education before migrating to the coastland in the early 2000s. There he pursued Secondary Education at Aurora Secondary School and developed a love for cricket. He was able to balance Sports with Education in his early days in secondary school and went on to represent his school, county, country.
Fredericks stated that he has gained a lot of experience during his playing days and he will also target Region One for development.
Once elected, Fredericks plans to start off with an inter area round robin U15 tournament so as to give the youths better opportunities to showcase their talent and this pilot competition will set the tone for all competitions to follow. He also plans to have a constitution reform with respect to the cricket bill so as to make way for area committee empowerment, true proper consultation with all eight cricket committees of the county of Essequibo.
Among his plans are: To have an inclusive governance of cricket. To have under15, 17, 19, male and female and senior cricket competitions played across the county of Essequibo, while complying with COVID 19 guidelines.
To have grass root academies set up during the August holidays for our aspiring cricketers.
Ensure all teams leaving these shores are properly prepared.
To develop good relationship with the business community.
To enhance the cricket board’s hostel where they will be able host teams for tournaments.
To have Constitution reform within the first four months in order to empower the eight cricket committees.
To have coaches visiting all area committees once every month in order to keep the future generation in check with their cricketing obligations.
To provide proper representation for players across the county.
