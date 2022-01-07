We are playing with more than fire

It didn’t take a Nobel Prize winner in the sciences or medicine to recognise that we are playing with more than matches and fire.

Kaieteur News – We definitely are playing the fool and like that fine young fellow who used to scream repeatedly about trouble in the crowded theatre, some will get run out of town and end up on their own.

But what we have done in our management of this global plague called COVID-19 is asking for it, and we hope that we don’t get it, as foolish as we have been.

Our authorities and many citizens have exhibited all the attributes of a bunch of clowns. What other way is their left to describe our peers and the people they follow, given how they have conducted themselves? What is wrong with us that we must be this moronic?

Some citizens speak of conspiracies where this virus is concerned. Surely, they can’t be serious, or this brainless. For who in their right minds would want to do them something? Guyanese like to say that they are modern, but they encounter a real medical difficulty, and the best that they automatically come up with is that somebody want to do them something. People with a brain in their head would not want to plant a wire or bug in the heads of Guyanese who are so thick, that a chainsaw would be required to check on what is below (if anything) their scalp. The right-thinking have no time or interest in backward people, who needlessly endanger themselves, families, colleagues, and neighbours.

Ask them to wear a mask and we suddenly have more breathing cases than all of Latin America. Beg them, plead with them, please keep distance and they still find themselves in shirt pocket and hip pocket. We think that they could be trying to pick their neighbours’ pocket that is the real story. For those who think that we have it wrong, or are coming down on the harsh side, we ask nicely to take a look at what transpired at our malls for the holidays. It was Carnival and Mardi Gras all rolled into one, since the beginning of November.

We can understand the bus parks, marketplaces, and the Stelling, for those are unavoidable necessities, and our regular working-class brethren don’t have much of a choice. They have to face the music, or starvation is their lot, since nobody is looking out for them, certainly not the big political hustlers in this country. But please don’t make the same mistake and seek the same courtesy of us for the rum shops, betting shops, and drug shops.

Guyanese who want to drink rum so much could do that in their yards, or under their homes, what we call bottom-houses. Look at us now: in two days we had a total of some 900 new virus cases. Given the time span, this has never happened here before. But, for those who think that ordinary people in the street are the worst ones, the only ones without a mind, we say think again. Start by looking at the big shot people in this society. We don’t think our experts had to go to Harvard or Oxford to think of, then actually put out the new curfew hours. Those aren’t curfew hours. They are one long happy hour.

And then not satisfied with that joke of a curfew span, the big boys and big girls in government had to go still further and reduce the hours some more for the traditional holiday dates. Clearly, it is becoming more and more difficult to find somebody with a fraction of a brain in this country. Okay, let’s not go so far, but some good old fashioned commonsense would make a difference. They tell us to get vaccinated and lockout those who don’t comply. Then, local experts turn right around and open up the viral floodgates. We continue to play stupid. We will get stupid people treatment. The oil so fried the political brains, all they can think of is how to steal, or fix their people, or make bigger fools of themselves. One who likes to make big speeches insisted: “we will reopen”. Somebody, help us please!