Republic Group wins Corporate Governance Award

Latest update January 7th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jan 07, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – For a second year, the Republic Group has been named the Best Corporate Governance ‘Financial Services’ Institution in the Caribbean by Ethical Boardroom.
Republic Financial Holdings Limited (RFHL) received this award for the first time in 2019, demonstrating that the Group continues to set the tone of good governance by adopting measures that raise the level of awareness and practices in the organization which drive value creation and long-term growth.According to a press release from the bank, Ethical Boardroom, a London-based magazine and website, known for their critically acclaimed analysis of global governance issues, published the award in their December 2021 magazine. This honour recognizes that RFHL is an industry leader in the adoption and execution of corporate governance best practices.
Commenting on the award, President and Chief Executive Officer of RFHL, Nigel Baptiste said, “This award recognizes our dedication to excellence, accountability, fairness and transparency in all interactions with our stakeholders. It also demonstrates the Group’s professionalism, ethical behaviour and adherence to global best practices and standards, all of which can be attributed to management and staff collaboration.”
This award comes on the heels of an outstanding year for the Group, which has been heavily involved in climate financing while also being a driving force for a sustainable future in the region. The Republic Group signed on to the Principles of Responsible Banking (PRB) in 2020; the first signatory in the English-speaking Caribbean. Notable projects that the Group was involved in include: The Entrepreneurs Business Builder (EBB) Programme for Women, and partnering with the Ministry of Education and Pennacool.com for the “Adopt-A-School” Programme where tablets and laptops were distributed to schools/children to facilitate online learning.
Subsequently, the Group joined the Net Zero Banking Alliance (NZBA), a global agreement in which financial institutions commit to having zero net carbon emissions by 2050. As part of the NZBA, the Group has also pledged US$200 million to climate financing initiatives.
In November 2021, the Republic Group and New Energy hosted the first Caribbean ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) and Climate Financing Summit with the aim of bringing together Caribbean borrowers, lenders and investors and acting as a catalyst in the creation of a new financing ecosystem. The Republic Group is honoured to be bestowed with such a prestigious award and will continue in all our efforts towards a better tomorrow.
Jan 07, 2022Pestano joins Persaud with fifties for Johnson’s X1 Hetymer hits unbeaten 69 for Paul’s X1 Kaieteur News – Kemo Paul’s X1 were 154-2 in reply to Leon Johnson’s X1 254 at the end of the...
Jan 07, 2022
Jan 07, 2022
Jan 07, 2022
Jan 07, 2022
Jan 06, 2022
Kaieteur News – It is such a loss not only to Guyana but the world when academics who work at a country’s only university... more
Kaieteur News – Yesterday marked the 1st anniversary of the insurrection at the Capitol in the United States, an event... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The destruction by tornadoes of Kentucky, a south-eastern State of the United... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]