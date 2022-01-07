Region 10 Chairman blasts COVID-19 Task Force over double standard

– as region records 82 active cases

Kaieteur News – With Region 10 seeing a rapid increase in COVID-19 cases, Regional Chairman Deron Adams, has flayed the COVID-19 task force for displaying double standard when it comes to approval of social events in the region.

Adams was directly referencing several parties that attracted thousands of people in Linden over the weekend, particularly the Cooler Fete. This party was held at the residence of Kashif Mohammed, Chairman of the Sports Commission.

The party had thousands of persons in attendance and went beyond the curfew hours without intervention from the police. “I’m concerned with the Task Force turning a blind eye to these big events and shutting down others. We had one event that was allowed that placed the entire region at risk,” Adams said.

Adams is also urging young people to think of their family when socialising.”It may not affect you who are young and asymptomatic but what about your grandmother at home…I am pleading with our residents to not burden our healthcare system.”

Meanwhile, with the region recording 82 cases as of Wednesday, Regional Health Officer Dr. Gregory Harris, said that the region saw a rapid increase in cases following the holiday season. Prior to that, he said active cases were below 20. While acknowledging that super-spreader social activities could have resulted in the spike, he said those activities should not be seen as the only factor but the general reckless behaviour of the populace. “We need to consider the reckless behaviour of the general public. We also had persons attending activities out of the region as well as a lot of persons visiting the region for the holidays,” he reasoned.

With it being suspected that the Omicron variant may be in Guyana, Dr. Harris is urging persons to exercise caution and adhere to the COVID-19 measures. “We are not sure if it is here but the omicron variant spreads very fast and easily…we however have been anticipating it and we have put systems in place at the health institutions to deal with the spike. Currently, there are five persons hospitalised at the Upper Demerara Hospital.