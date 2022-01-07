Ramsammy new chairman of GPHC

Latest update January 7th, 2022 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – Former Health Minister and now adviser, Dr Leslie Ramsammy has been appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation.

Health Minister, Dr Frank Anthony attended the first meeting of the new Board of Directors of the GPHC

In a press release the Ministry of Health said that the new Board of Directors has been appointed with effect from January 1st, 2022 to December 31st, 2022. The Board, held its first meeting on Wednesday January 5th, 2022 at the GPHC Boardroom. The other members of the Board are: Mr. Harryram Parmessar, Chartered Accountant, Parmesar Accountants; Malcolm Watkins, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health; Dr. Amarnauth Dukhi, Head of Neurosurgery at GPHC, representing the Guyana Medical Association; Dr. Fawcett Jeffrey, Director of Medical and Professional Services, GPHC (ex-officio member); Mr. Robbie Rambarran, Chief Executive Officer, GPHC (ex-officio member); Dr. Emanuel Cummings, Deputy Vice Chancellor of Academic Engagement, University of Guyana, representing UG; Ms. Cleopatra Barkoye, representing the Guyana Nurses Association; Ms. Dawn Gardener, representing the Guyana Public Service Union (GPSU) and Ms. Verna Adrian, representing the Ministry of Finance.

