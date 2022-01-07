Ramsammy new chairman of GPHC

Latest update January 7th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jan 07, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Former Health Minister and now adviser, Dr Leslie Ramsammy has been appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation.
In a press release the Ministry of Health said that the new Board of Directors has been appointed with effect from January 1st, 2022 to December 31st, 2022. The Board, held its first meeting on Wednesday January 5th, 2022 at the GPHC Boardroom. The other members of the Board are: Mr. Harryram Parmessar, Chartered Accountant, Parmesar Accountants; Malcolm Watkins, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health; Dr. Amarnauth Dukhi, Head of Neurosurgery at GPHC, representing the Guyana Medical Association; Dr. Fawcett Jeffrey, Director of Medical and Professional Services, GPHC (ex-officio member); Mr. Robbie Rambarran, Chief Executive Officer, GPHC (ex-officio member); Dr. Emanuel Cummings, Deputy Vice Chancellor of Academic Engagement, University of Guyana, representing UG; Ms. Cleopatra Barkoye, representing the Guyana Nurses Association; Ms. Dawn Gardener, representing the Guyana Public Service Union (GPSU) and Ms. Verna Adrian, representing the Ministry of Finance.
Jan 07, 2022Pestano joins Persaud with fifties for Johnson’s X1 Hetymer hits unbeaten 69 for Paul’s X1 Kaieteur News – Kemo Paul’s X1 were 154-2 in reply to Leon Johnson’s X1 254 at the end of the...
Jan 07, 2022
Jan 07, 2022
Jan 07, 2022
Jan 07, 2022
Jan 06, 2022
Kaieteur News – It is such a loss not only to Guyana but the world when academics who work at a country’s only university... more
Kaieteur News – Yesterday marked the 1st anniversary of the insurrection at the Capitol in the United States, an event... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The destruction by tornadoes of Kentucky, a south-eastern State of the United... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]