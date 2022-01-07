Dilapidated house collapses kills mother,child 6

Latest update January 7th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jan 07, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – A mother and her six-year-old daughter were pinned to death when their Bonasika Creek, Essequibo River home collapsed Wednesday afternoon.
The victims have been identified as: 35-year-old, Seematie Chandra, a farmer, and her six-year-old daughter Christine Sookdeo.
Police in a release said enquiries disclosed that Chandra called ‘Nanda’, and her daughter called ‘Pretty’ lost their lives after the house they lived in collapsed, pinning them to the ground in the process. Reports are that the mother and daughter were under the house feeding puppies when the house collapsed. The deceased resided at the said address with two other children and her 45-year-old husband, Tulsieram Sookdeo, who is also a farmer.
According to the grieving husband, Tulsieram, he left home on about 15:50hrs Wednesday to burn bushes on another plot of land two lots away. At the time, his wife and children were at home. Shortly after he received information from a neighbour that his house had collapsed and that his wife and daughter, who were under the house feeding the puppies, were pinned under the house beams.
As a result, he hurriedly went home, where he found his wife and daughter pinned beneath the collapsed house. With assistance from villagers, the bodies were removed and transported via boat to Parika Hubu Stelling, where they were checked by the Police for marks of violence. Blood was seen coming from the mouth and nose of both the deceased. The bodies were further transported to Leonora Cottage Hospital, where they were pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor on duty. On completion, the bodies were then escorted to Ezekiel funeral home, where they await Post Mortem Examination.
Jan 07, 2022Pestano joins Persaud with fifties for Johnson’s X1 Hetymer hits unbeaten 69 for Paul’s X1 Kaieteur News – Kemo Paul’s X1 were 154-2 in reply to Leon Johnson’s X1 254 at the end of the...
Jan 07, 2022
Jan 07, 2022
Jan 07, 2022
Jan 07, 2022
Jan 06, 2022
Kaieteur News – It is such a loss not only to Guyana but the world when academics who work at a country’s only university... more
Kaieteur News – Yesterday marked the 1st anniversary of the insurrection at the Capitol in the United States, an event... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The destruction by tornadoes of Kentucky, a south-eastern State of the United... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]