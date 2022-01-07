Dilapidated house collapses kills mother,child 6

Kaieteur News – A mother and her six-year-old daughter were pinned to death when their Bonasika Creek, Essequibo River home collapsed Wednesday afternoon.

The victims have been identified as: 35-year-old, Seematie Chandra, a farmer, and her six-year-old daughter Christine Sookdeo.

Police in a release said enquiries disclosed that Chandra called ‘Nanda’, and her daughter called ‘Pretty’ lost their lives after the house they lived in collapsed, pinning them to the ground in the process. Reports are that the mother and daughter were under the house feeding puppies when the house collapsed. The deceased resided at the said address with two other children and her 45-year-old husband, Tulsieram Sookdeo, who is also a farmer.

According to the grieving husband, Tulsieram, he left home on about 15:50hrs Wednesday to burn bushes on another plot of land two lots away. At the time, his wife and children were at home. Shortly after he received information from a neighbour that his house had collapsed and that his wife and daughter, who were under the house feeding the puppies, were pinned under the house beams.

As a result, he hurriedly went home, where he found his wife and daughter pinned beneath the collapsed house. With assistance from villagers, the bodies were removed and transported via boat to Parika Hubu Stelling, where they were checked by the Police for marks of violence. Blood was seen coming from the mouth and nose of both the deceased. The bodies were further transported to Leonora Cottage Hospital, where they were pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor on duty. On completion, the bodies were then escorted to Ezekiel funeral home, where they await Post Mortem Examination.