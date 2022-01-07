Lone company bids $24M to design, supervise school project

Kaieteur News – During the opening of tenders at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office on Thursday, it was revealed that Marcel Gaskin Associates was the only company to put in a bid to design and provide supervision services for the reconstruction of the section of the North Ruimveldt Secondary School that was destroyed by fire last year.

The company submitted a financial proposal of $24,512,016 to NPTAB to design and supervise the rebuilding of the section of the school. The section of the North Ruimveldt Secondary School was on June 19, 2021 destroyed by a fire. The entire upper flat of the section of the school was demolished by the blaze.

After an investigation, the cause of the fire was determined to be that of a defective electrical point. Following the fire, the Education Ministry had released public bids inviting companies to design and supervise the reconstruction of the school and the contractors to demolish the building. During the opening of tenders on December 28, 2021, six companies had applied to execute the works of demolishing the section of the school. The engineer’s estimate pegged the cost to demolish the school building at $14,990,625.