Guyana Harpy Eagles trial match (day 2)

Pestano joins Persaud with fifties for Johnson’s X1

Hetymer hits unbeaten 69 for Paul’s X1

Kaieteur News – Kemo Paul’s X1 were 154-2 in reply to Leon Johnson’s X1 254 at the end of the second day of the first trial of a possible three games, yesterday at the Albion ground in Berbice.

Kevlon Anderson, asked to open the batting, was the lone wicket to fall by Tea, when he was bowled by Keon Joseph for five at 6-1.

Tevin Imlach (15) joined Marvin Dindyal (24) and saw their team to 44-1 by Tea.

In the last session, Dindyal fell LBW to Kevin Umroa for 29 from 79 balls and 105 minutes at 56-2.

Shimron Hetymer, not selected by West Indies for the ODI series against Ireland and England, joined Imlach and left-hander who celebrated his 25th birthday last Boxing day, batted confidently.

Although not reaching 40 in the GCB’s yo-yo test on both occasions, Hetymer, with 16 Test matches and 35 First Class matches under his belt, soon reached his 50.

He finished unbeaten 69 from 110 balls and 101 minutes with three fours and has so far featured in an unfinished 98-run third wicket stand with Imlach, who has hit three boundaries in his 45 not out from 134 balls and 195 minutes.

Earlier, Leon Johnson’s X1 resumed the second day on 188-7 with Akshaya Persaud on 54 and Clinton Pestano on 24 and the pair extended their partnership to 51 before Sylus Tyndall removed Persaud for 61 at 196-8.

Anthony Adams joined Pestano and added another 58 runs for the ninth wicket with the upper Corentyne fast bowling all-rounder Pestano dominating the partnership with on 69 from 137 balls, 177 minutes decorarted with four fours and two sixes on the large ground. Paul got rid of the pugnacious Pestano at 254-9 before West Indies left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul trapped Kevin Umroa LBW for an eight-ball duck without addition to the score.

Adams, who played an excellent supporting role to Pestano, was left unbeaten on nine from 71 balls and just short of two hours at the crease.

Skipper Paul (2-20), Tyndall (2-27) and Permaul (2-67) were the wicket takers.

Today is the third day of the four game.