Guyana does mek yuh laugh till yuh cry!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Dis country gat laugh but is no joke or fun. Imagine Uncle Frank telling people who get infected with COVID-19 to stay home. But he guvament nat allowing non-essential workers fuh stay home so as to reduce de possibility of getting infected.

Everybody know dat de fastest way fuh a virus fuh spread is fuh leh it get in de school system. Dem nah gat a flu wah pass through Guyana wah never spread to dem school children. Yet, we gat a COVID surge like we never had before. De infection numbers going through de roof. And de Prezzie seh he can’t close de school. Ah wonder whether he can close dem watering holes weh people gathering from afternoon till midnight.

We suppose to get speed radar soon. But wat dem gan do bout dem vehicle wah can’t drive in a straight line. Yesterday alone two vehicles run off de road and hit other vehicles.

De Georgetown Hospital get a new Board and it look like if dem gan get a new CEO. But nuff ah dem staff gat de COVID. It mek dem boys wonder wat changes yuh gan see fuh allow de hospital to return to normalcy, if yuh call what use to happen before normalcy.

OHMY gan be back in operation. Dem boys wan know whether dem gan enjoy de same duty free concessions as before and de same five percent royalty as in de past. Oh! Dem boys fuhget. Dem gan create jobs!

Exxon find two more wells. De total reserves is now 10 billion barrels. But nobody asking fuh wan increase in de signing bonus.

Talk half. Leff half.