Latest update January 6th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Serial robber jailed for seven years

Jan 06, 2022 News

Serial Robber, Kwame Jowanza

Kaieteur News – Confessed robber, 35-year-old taxi driver, Kwame Jowanza was sentenced to seven years six months imprisonment for a series of robberies committed on four victims.
The accused was arrested on Monday after a party of policemen swooped down on a Parfaite Harmonie home where a search was conducted. During the search which was carried out in his presence, a number of articles were found. These include: four ladies handbags; one fake number plate; two Samsung Galaxy smart phones which did not contain sim cards; one tablet and one Bluetooth speaker.The accused was sentenced yesterday after he appeared before Magistrate Zamilla Ally-Seepaul at the Leonora Magistrate’s Court where the indictable charges were read to him and he pleaded guilty to each offence.

The recovered items which were found in Jowanza’s home

Jowanza’s victims were: Basmattie Surjpaul a 21-year-old clerk of Tuschen New Housing Scheme, Melenda Alli, a 23-year-old clerk of Tuschen New Housing Scheme, Budindra Basdeo, an 18-year-old lab technician of Ruimzeight, West Coast Demerara and Tamika Bidder, age 21 years of DeWillem, West Coast Demerara.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

GCB’s 4-Day trials beings at Albion, Akshaya Persaud scores 54

GCB’s 4-Day trials beings at Albion, Akshaya Persaud scores 54

Jan 06, 2022

Kaieteur News – For the first time ever the Guyana Cricket Board are holding preparations for a National Senior team in the ancient County of Berbice with the first of a possible three four day...
Read More
“Toughest tournament I’ve played in my 30 years of coaching” GDF boss – Joseph ‘Bill’ Wilson

“Toughest tournament I’ve played in my 30...

Jan 06, 2022

GFF, KS inaugural KO Futsal semis

GFF, KS inaugural KO Futsal semis

Jan 06, 2022

GFF Women’s Super 16 Festival 2021-2022

GFF Women’s Super 16 Festival 2021-2022

Jan 06, 2022

GT Panther’s Vincent cops MVP award at GFF women’s super 16 cup

GT Panther’s Vincent cops MVP award at GFF...

Jan 06, 2022

DDL boosts GCF Online Chess Programme

DDL boosts GCF Online Chess Programme

Jan 06, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • Act before it is too late

    Kaieteur News – Two recent developments should be of extreme concern. The first is the high number of staff infected... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]