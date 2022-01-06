Serial robber jailed for seven years

Latest update January 6th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jan 06, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Confessed robber, 35-year-old taxi driver, Kwame Jowanza was sentenced to seven years six months imprisonment for a series of robberies committed on four victims.
The accused was arrested on Monday after a party of policemen swooped down on a Parfaite Harmonie home where a search was conducted. During the search which was carried out in his presence, a number of articles were found. These include: four ladies handbags; one fake number plate; two Samsung Galaxy smart phones which did not contain sim cards; one tablet and one Bluetooth speaker.The accused was sentenced yesterday after he appeared before Magistrate Zamilla Ally-Seepaul at the Leonora Magistrate’s Court where the indictable charges were read to him and he pleaded guilty to each offence.
Jowanza’s victims were: Basmattie Surjpaul a 21-year-old clerk of Tuschen New Housing Scheme, Melenda Alli, a 23-year-old clerk of Tuschen New Housing Scheme, Budindra Basdeo, an 18-year-old lab technician of Ruimzeight, West Coast Demerara and Tamika Bidder, age 21 years of DeWillem, West Coast Demerara.
