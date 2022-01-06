Senior Counsel implicated in attempt to bribe murder witness

Latest update January 6th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jan 06, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – A senior counsel is under investigation for allegedly attempting to bribe a witness to change her statement against an alleged killer who is before the court.
The lawyer is currently representing a man who is accused of fatally stabbing his wife back in December 2016 at her work place.
According to police the witness to the fatal stabbing claimed that a male relative of the defendant and his lawyer recently offered her a large sum of cash to change the statement she had given to detectives during their investigation.
Police have since arrested the male relative and up to press time were in the process of locating the lawyer.
