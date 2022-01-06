Latest update January 6th, 2022 12:59 AM

Pensioner burnt to death in New Amsterdam fire

Jan 06, 2022 News

 A 75-year-old man died on Wednesday in his home during a fire. He has been identified as Oscar Liddell of Pilot Street New Amsterdam, Berbice.

 

The gutted house of Oscar Liddell

Kaieteur News – Reports are that the deceased’s son Junior Liddell, 38, a Joiner of Pilot Street, New Amsterdam received a call from a next door neighbour around 06:10 hrs on Wednesday

informing him that his father’s house was on fire. He said, he immediately made checks and observed that smoke was emanating from the building and he attempted to enter the building to rescue his father who was trapped inside but he was unable to gain entry.

Oscar Liddell in younger days

The fire service was then contacted and upon their arrival, they managed to extinguish the fire. As firefighters checked through the rubble, they discovered the burnt remains of Liddell in a bedroom on a bed. The body was escorted to New Amsterdam Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival by Dr. Balkarran. The body was then escorted to Baileys Funeral Home awaiting autopsy. Meanwhile, the Fire Chief in Berbice Mr.
Kirtland Harry has indicated that based on their investigations thus far, the fire may have started in the kitchen from a gas stove that was left on.

