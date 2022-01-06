Oily-substance found at scene being tested

GPHC fire…

Kaieteur News – has been able to confirm that an oily substance found at the scene of the New Year’s Day fire at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation’ (GPHC) Echocardiograph Room has been sent for testing.

The fire, which broke out around 05:24Hrs last Saturday displaced 11 patients, destroyed $30M worth of equipment and is proving to be a setback to the cardiology department of the hospital.

Investigators believe that it could be an act of arson but so far they are yet to establish credible evidence to support their theory. An oily substance found at the scene is currently being tested at Guyana Forensic Science Laboratory to determine if it is a flammable substance that was used to start the fire.

Once the results are back, investigators will be a step closer in the quest to determine the cause of the blaze.