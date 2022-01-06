Guyana records 788 new COVID-19 cases in one day

– President says situation under control

Kaieteur News – Guyana on Wednesday recorded 788 new COVID-19 cases, Minister of Health, Dr. Frank announced.

During his daily COVID-19 update yesterday, the Minister announced that out of 1,878 tests conducted, a total of 788 persons have tested positive for the virus. “Over the last 24 hours, we were able to detect 788 new cases and this came from, 1878 tests so the positivity rate has gone up so it’s about 41.95 percent, and that shows that we have a lot of people getting positive very quickly. We have anticipated that these numbers are going to double and we are seeing that happening right now,” the Minister said.

The total active cases in the country now stands at 2554 with Region Four having 1,648, Region Six with 338, Region Three with 206, Region Nine with 115 and Region 10 with 82. Over the pasts days, testing sites across the country have been packed with persons coming to do a COVID-19 test. Minister Anthony shared that getting tested just after being exposed might not give a person an accurate result.

He explained that going into quarantine first then waiting at least four to five days would give them a more accurate result. It was noted that the increase in cases was due to the new variant circulating worldwide. The Minister stated on Monday that health officials have suspected that the easily transmissible Omicron variant is present in Guyana.

“We anticipate with Omicron, what will see because of its contagiousness is an increase in cases especially if people are not abiding by the public health measures and that is wearing masks and so forth,” he added.

Situation under control

Meanwhile, with the outbreak in cases, the Government has assured that the situation is under control and it does not call for any stringent approach at this time. This was assured by President Irfaan Ali and Minister of Health who were joined by some top health officials yesterday during an emergency media briefing on the COVID-19 situation.

While asking the general public to not panic, the President said “what we learn so far from the science and experiences is that vaccination with booster minimises the impact of this new variant.”

In their response to the situation, the President explained that his government has the capability and capacity to deal with the high incidence of hospitalisation and more cases. “We don’t have control over the new variant and how it will operate but we have control over our own actions,” he added.

Also reiterating that the health system has the capacity to deal with these new cases was Minister Anthony and Dr. Fawcett Jeffery, Medical Director at the Georgetown Public Hospital. Dr. Jeffery said despite staff at the GPHC testing positive for COVID-19, the hospital still have what it takes to attend to patients and deliver services.

He noted however that more strict screening system and re-enforcing the existing guidelines would be put in place to safeguards staff as well as persons coming into the hospital.

It was advised by the Minister that persons should continue to wear their masks and abide by all COVID-19 protocols. He highlighted not only is the Omicron variant in circulation but the Delta variant is still around.

Meanwhile, it was revealed by the Ministry that two more persons, an unvaccinated and a fully vaccinated person have died after contracting the virus. The country’s latest fatalities are that of a 62-year-old woman and a 70-year-old man from Region Six who died on over a two day period (January 3 and 4). Via its COVID-19 dashboard, the Health Ministry reported that five patients are admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 66 persons in institutional isolation, 2,445 in home isolation and 10 in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 37,842 persons have recovered from the virus.