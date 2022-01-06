Govt. to upgrade 32 hinterland bridges to international standard

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Public Works will soon be upgrading a total of 32 hinterland bridges to international standards, stretching from Kurupukari to Lethem.

This is according to an ‘Invitation for Bids’ issued by the ministry which was published in Wednesday’s edition of this newspaper.

According to the ministry, the project has been divided into six lots and will be conducted through the National Competitive Bidding procedure specified in the Procurement Act 2003. Some of the locations where the bridges would be rehabilitated are: Iwokrama, Pirara, Surama, Camudi Bash, Annai, Yararinta, Genip Landing, Massara Junction, Point Ranch and Hunt Oil.

Kaieteur News was reliably informed that the intention to fix these bridges are not because they are in a poor state but to upgrade them to international standards. International standards meaning, reconstructing the wooden structure bridges with concrete. Upon completion of the bridges it would have the capability to accommodate heavier vehicles which usually traverse the Kurupukari to Lethem trail.

Back in April last year, the main access bridge to Lethem called the Pirara Bridge collapsed under a heavily loaded truck. Kaieteur News reported that at least 50 feet of the 160 feet-long bridge was damaged.

Because of this, many vehicles were stranded for days, causing a temporary bypass to be built. The firm contracted to do emergency repairs on the bridge had to replace 16 piles on the bridge. The estimated cost to repair that bridge was at least $17 million. According to reports, the bridge was damaged in 2019 also.

In the public notice, the project cost was not disclosed but the ministry stated that the information would be provided in the tender documents as well as in subsequent publications. Meanwhile, the opening of the project will be conducted at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board office which is located in the Ministry of Finance compound on February 1, 2022.