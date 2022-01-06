Latest update January 6th, 2022 12:59 AM

Govt. and PNCR hail Baroness Amos on receiving Order of Garter

Jan 06, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – President Irfaan Ali and the People’s National Congress Reform have both congratulated Guyanese-born Baroness Amos whom the Queen has recently appointed as the first black person to the Order of the Garter.

The Right Honourable Baroness Valerie Ann, Amos C.H.

In a statement President Ali, said the appointment is well deserved as it is a recognition of significant public service, given Baroness Amos’ distinguished service to the UK and the Commonwealth. “All Guyanese should be proud of this recognition”, the Head of State noted. Baroness Amos, who hails from the island of Wakenaam, is a former Labour cabinet minister.

For their part, the PNCR extended congratulations to The Right Honourable Baroness Valerie Ann, Amos C.H. Baroness Amos, a labour member of the House of Lords, was also the first black person to become a cabinet member.
“The Baroness Amos, who is also a life peer, becomes the first black person appointed Lady Companion of the Order, the oldest and most senior British Order of Chivalry. The appointment is the personal choice of the Queen, who has up to 24 ‘knight and lady companions,’” the PNCR said in a statement.
It noted that the ceremonial order, founded in 1348, is recognition of significant public service, and made without Prime Ministerial advice. Guyana-born Valerie Amos moved to Great Britain with her family in 1963 and built a career working for equal opportunities.
It noted that on a private visit to Guyana in 2004, Baroness Amos paid a courtesy call on then Leader of the PNCR and Leader of the Opposition, Robert Corbin, where discussions were conducted in a cordial atmosphere on a wide range of matters of mutual interest. In 2017, she met with President David Granger at State House where they discussed, among other issues, Guyana’s ‘green’ development pathway.

 

