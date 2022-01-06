GFF, KS inaugural KO Futsal semis

Sparta Boss, Bent Street to clash in Saturday’s final

By Sean Devers

Kaieteur News – On another night of entertaining football on Tuesday night, the largest crowd to attend the Guyana Football Federation, Kashif & Shanghai inaugural KO Futsal tournament saw pre-tournament favourites Sparta Boss and Bent Street qualify for Saturday night’s final.

Sparta Boss showed Leopold Street who is Boss with an emphatic 7-2 victory, while Bent Street beat ‘Gold is Money’ in keenly fought game, 4-3 in their semi-final game to stake a claim for the $1 Million winners’ prize.

Both teams will start Saturday Night’s encounter with at least $500,000 in the Bank with Gold is Money and Leopold Street clashing in the third place play off with the winner getting $250,000 and the loser going home with $100,000.

Minister of Culture, Youth & Sport Charles Ramson, who was among the ram-packed crowd off fully Vaccinated and masked fans in the stands, met the teams before they started their matches.

Sparta Boss, who defeated California Square 5-1 before destroying Berbice All-Stars 8-1 on their way to the semis, continued to show that they are the team to beat with a dominant performance on Tuesday night.

Led by a hat-trick from Ryan Hackett, a brace from Curtez Kellman and goals from Eusi Phillips and the skilful Stephen Alfred and another good night between the uprights from the burly Devon Charles, Sparta Boss were clinical in their 7-2 victory over Leopold Street after leading 2-nil at half-time. Hackett scored twice in the first half which was dominated by Sparta Boss who showed off their dribbling and passing skills as they controlled most of the possession.

Charles, who had just conceded two goals in two matches, was again like a wall in the first half.

However, it was Leopold Street who scored first in the second half when Abumchi Opara beat a diving Charles to his right, a minute into the second stanza.

But Eusi soon found the back of the net two minutes later, while Hackett scored his third goal to leave the score on 4-1 for Sparta Boss.

Kellman scored twice in quick succession before Stephen Alfred, who scored four goals against Berbice All Stars, registered his sixth goal of the tournament and at 7-1 Leopold Street were being outplayed.

When Leopold Street shot to goal, they were cleared by the defence or well saved by Charles.

However, Quincy Adams capitalised on a defensive error to shoot one past Charles who sat on ground fuming with his players.

But by then it was too little, too late for Leopold Street and when the final whistle blew, the Sparta Boss and their vocal fans celebrated their qualification for the final.

In the second Semi-final, Bent Street, who defeated Team Cruel, 4-1 in the round of 16 before demolishing Back Circle unit 7-4 in the quarter-finals, had a tough battle with Gold is Money.At half-time, in the very competitive contest, Bent Street, thanks to a goal from Colin Nelson, were leading 1-nil.

In the second half, goals from Cecil Johnaton and Marcus Wilson give Gold is Money a 2-1 lead as the entertaining contest ebbed and flowed with both teams engaged in a ding dong battle.

The tournament’s leading goal scorer, Jermaine Junor, who scored five goals against Back Circle, found the back of net for his seventh goal and the equaliser, and at 2-2, the game had to go into overtime.

Daniel Wilson give Bent Street a 3-2 lead but three minutes later, Randolph Wagner scored the equaliser before Wilson scored his second goal to take his team into the final.