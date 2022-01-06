GECOM recommences distribution of replacement ID cards

Latest update January 6th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jan 06, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Elections Commission said it has resumed the production of National Identification cards for persons who have applied for replacements during the period August to October 2021.
In a press release, GECOM said, persons who would have completed a replacement transaction are advised that they can uplift their
National Identification Card from the GECOM Registration Office where the transaction was done with effect from 6th January, 2022.
The Commission is also advising persons that it has recommenced treating routinely with applications for ID cards replacement.
