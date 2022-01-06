GCB’s 4-Day trials beings at Albion, Akshaya Persaud scores 54

Kaieteur News – For the first time ever the Guyana Cricket Board are holding preparations for a National Senior team in the ancient County of Berbice with the first of a possible three four day games which began yesterday at Albion which hosted the first ODI in the West Indies when West Indies beat Pakistan in 1977.

Thirty players were shortlisted for this game which is scheduled to conclude on Saturday with notable omissions, apart from those on West Indies duty, are Chanderpaul Hemraj, Anthony Bramble and Christopher Barnwell.

According the Chairman of the National Selectors, former Guyana and West Indies Captain Ramnaresh Sarwan, Barnwell, who turns 35 today, is being ‘phased out’ to accommodate a younger player but could be a key player for the 50-over team.

Hemraj and Bramble failed both of their fitness tests and showed no improvement and were not considered for this game.

The recently renamed Guyana Harpy Eagles, could play their first of three games away from home, their opening game tentatively set for the Kensington Oval in Barbados from early next month.

Due to the pandemic the tournament has be reduced from 10 to five matches with each team playing each once.

In yesterday’s action at Albion in Corentyne Berbice, 117 km the City of Georgetown, Leon Johnson’s IX elected to bat against Keemo Paul’s X1 and, in sunny conditions and a slow track on an outfield which was recently cut and reached 188-7 by the close of day one.

A few spectators saw Akshaya Persaud hit four fours in an unbeaten 54 from 152 balls and 190 minutes.

Persaud shared in a 29-run stand with Kevin Sinclair (16) before Sinclair was removed by Ashmead Nedd at 145-7.

Persaud and Clinton Pestano, who hit a six and a four in his undefeated 24 from 71 balls and 68 minutes featured in an unfinished 43-run eight-wicket partnership.

It was a disappointing batting performance from the top order as only Tagenarine Chanderpaul, with 27 from 94 balls in 106 minutes with a solitary boundary, passed 25.

Skipper Johnson faced 75 balls and batted for 112 minutes after reaching the boundary twice and clearing it once.

Vishaul Singh (13) added 29 with Johnson for the fourth wicket before Singh was trapped LBW to Sylus Tyndall at 75-4 after Chanderpaul and Raymond Perez (9) had put together 27 for the first wicket before Perez fell to Veerasammy Permaul.

Kemol Savory fell for seven, Jonathon Rampersaud scored seven, while Zachary Jodah retired after making a single.

Today is the second day. (Sean Devers)