COVID-19 shuts down Georgetown High Court for five days

Kaieteur News – The Georgetown High Court and all of its offices have been closed for five days as a precautionary measure, given the significant spike in COVID-19 infections over recent weeks, a notice from the Supreme Court of Judicature outlined.

According to the notice, the closure will also facilitate sanitisation of the High Court and; the usual precautions and protocols will be adapted. The court will resume on January10.

However, despite the closure, the notice stated that urgent matters will be done by way of remote hearings. The filing of urgent matters may be effected through the use of the High Court’s e-filing portal on the Supreme Court website (supremecourt.gy).

The notice outlined as well, that persons who have in-person hearings scheduled in court during the closure period must contact the Registrar, the Deputy Registrar or their Attorney-at-Law.“The Georgetown High Court Registry will resume operations with a skeletal staff from January 10, 2022, until Friday, January 14, 2022. Persons should therefore continue to utilize the e-filing portal during this time. Strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocols will be enforced,” the notice stated.