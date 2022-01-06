Latest update January 6th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

COVID-19 shuts down Georgetown High Court for five days

Jan 06, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – The Georgetown High Court and all of its offices have been closed for five days as a precautionary measure, given the significant spike in COVID-19 infections over recent weeks, a notice from the Supreme Court of Judicature outlined.

The Georgetown Supreme Court

According to the notice, the closure will also facilitate sanitisation of the High Court and; the usual precautions and protocols will be adapted. The court will resume on January10.
However, despite the closure, the notice stated that urgent matters will be done by way of remote hearings. The filing of urgent matters may be effected through the use of the High Court’s e-filing portal on the Supreme Court website (supremecourt.gy).

The notice disseminated via the Supreme Court Facebook page.

The notice outlined as well, that persons who have in-person hearings scheduled in court during the closure period must contact the Registrar, the Deputy Registrar or their Attorney-at-Law.“The Georgetown High Court Registry will resume operations with a skeletal staff from January 10, 2022, until Friday, January 14, 2022. Persons should therefore continue to utilize the e-filing portal during this time. Strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocols will be enforced,” the notice stated.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

GCB’s 4-Day trials beings at Albion, Akshaya Persaud scores 54

GCB’s 4-Day trials beings at Albion, Akshaya Persaud scores 54

Jan 06, 2022

Kaieteur News – For the first time ever the Guyana Cricket Board are holding preparations for a National Senior team in the ancient County of Berbice with the first of a possible three four day...
Read More
“Toughest tournament I’ve played in my 30 years of coaching” GDF boss – Joseph ‘Bill’ Wilson

“Toughest tournament I’ve played in my 30...

Jan 06, 2022

GFF, KS inaugural KO Futsal semis

GFF, KS inaugural KO Futsal semis

Jan 06, 2022

GFF Women’s Super 16 Festival 2021-2022

GFF Women’s Super 16 Festival 2021-2022

Jan 06, 2022

GT Panther’s Vincent cops MVP award at GFF women’s super 16 cup

GT Panther’s Vincent cops MVP award at GFF...

Jan 06, 2022

DDL boosts GCF Online Chess Programme

DDL boosts GCF Online Chess Programme

Jan 06, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • Act before it is too late

    Kaieteur News – Two recent developments should be of extreme concern. The first is the high number of staff infected... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]