A political ceasefire is needed

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – De guvament and de Opposition playing games; blame games. Instead of coming together to fight de pandemic, dem tekkin swipes at wan another bout who doing wat and who right and who wrong.

When people die and lie down in coffin, it nah matter to dem who right and who wrang. Dem done gone and dem family gan leff in grief.

Suh dem political parties should cut out de tug-o-war and start playing a new game, one which everyone gan win. Instead of criticism, dem should mek recommendation. Instead of opposition, dem should have cooperation.

Right now Guyana facing a tsunami of cases. De other day was only 750 active cases. In less dan a week, de numbers already triple. Dat is how serious things deh.

Things done hard in de country, much less fuh gat mo problems as a result of Omicron. People nah gan able to wuk. How dem gan feed dem family. De hospital gan be shart ah staff, regardless of wat de guvament say. And we know dat mean dat nuff people nah gan get de treatment dem deserve.

De economy gan slow down. Already prices high and in some country dem seh de prices gan rise because nuff workers nah able to go to wuk.

Dat is why dem boys seh, is time fuh a political ceasefire in Guyana. De political combatants wah throwing words and criticisms should stop and dem should have a meeting to discuss wat can be done, including increasing vaccination among the 18-37 age group and in some Regions.

De Omicron might push we towards herd immunity. But dat gan come at a high price to de economy and to dem wah gan get infect.

Talk half and join hands fuh stop dis disaster in-de-making.