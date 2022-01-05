Yuh gat to frighten fuh go to de hospital now

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – De Georgetown Public Hospital is now a COVID-19 hotspot. It report yesterday dat more dan 150 of de staff dem COVID-positive.

Something did nah sound right about dose numbers. But later in de day we read bout 480 plus persons testing positive in 24 hours. Dat is a dread situation developing because fuh every 1,000 persons wah get infected 25 does die in Guyana. So we facing a dread situation.

No matter wat de guvament say, if more dan 150 persons including doctors get sick one time, it must affect de functioning of de hospital. Dere needs be to wan investigation as to wat went wrong dat dem had suh much positive cases.

But de world also facing a similar crisis. Nuff airlines in de USA had to cancel flights because ah bad weather and dem staff getting sick with de COVID-19. A record number of people – more dan a million get infected with COVID in one day in de USA.

And yuh know dat was only a matter of time before de same thing happen in Guyana. And it happen.

But wah gat dem boys worried is a report dat nuff children getting admitted to hospitals in de US with COVID. We cannot afford fuh dat happen hay because we gan face a crisis worse dan de 150 odd workers of de GPHC wah can’t wuk.

So dem boys calling pun Guyanese to pull up dem socks and start doing de right thing. De guvament also gat to set a better example and stop organising all de public events wah tekking place.

Talk half and hope fuh de best!