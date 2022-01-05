Two wanted for questioning in hinterland killings

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force (GPF) yesterday issued a wanted bulletin for two miners in connection with a double homicide that occurred on Christmas Eve night, along a trail at the Nassando Backdam, Region One, North West District.

One of the miners has been identified as Kurtland Damon called ‘Carto” of Pomeroon, Region Two and Friendship, East Bank Demerara (EBD). The other wanted man is Thomas Kyte, also known as “Taco”, of Matthews Ridge, Region One.

Police believe that they might have knowledge about the deaths of Sherwin Goddett, 29, and Shawn France, 21, who were brutally stabbed to death sometime after 22:30hrs on December 24, 2021, while they were heading to their mining camps from the Nassano Backdam Landing.

Detectives believe that Damon and Kyte might have attacked and killed the two men because they allegedly stabbed Damon’s son earlier that evening during a brawl at a bar on the landing.

Based on investigations conducted by police, Goddett and France were workers on a small scale mining operation based in the area. Their boss had closed off the operation on December 23, 2021 for the holidays and paid them off before leaving the backdam.

With their gold in hand, Goddett and France decided to visit the landing the following day (December 24) around 11:00hrs to celebrate. They reportedly purchased rum at the bar and began imbibing there.

According to police, later in the evening France got into an argument with the bartender over a bottle of champagne. The argument reportedly became heated and France broke the champagne bottle. Other persons in the shop intervened and a fight broke out between France and the other patrons.

Reports from eyewitnesses revealed that France armed himself with a scissors and began to fend off the individuals. Among the patrons was Damon’s son. Eyewitnesses identified him to police as Devor Stohl and said that France stabbed him to his abdomen.

Realising that the brawl was becoming deadly, one of the patrons, a licenced firearm holder, decided to discharge a round in the air.

The fighting stopped and France and his co-worker, Goddett, left for their camp while a critically injured Stohl was rushed out of the backdam for medical attention at the Port Kaituma Hospital located a mile away.

Police learnt that as Stohl was being rushed out of the area, France and Goddett were ambushed and killed before reaching their campsite.