The Academy of Contemporary Martial Arts remembers Newton

Kaieteur News – The Academy of Contemporary Martial Arts has paid tribute the late Sensei Garfield Newton who passed away recently after he was shot during a robbery at Albouystown.

A release from the academy stated that they have lost another lantern of peace and harmony, a unifying and influential force that made a critical and progressive impact in the upbringing of the young as well the old in the form of Martial Arts.

“By him demolishing, the wrong doing that violated the fundamental tenets of human dignity, respect and equality and for such he was understandably been called ‘Sensei Garfield locally and regionally’, the release stated.

“We at the A.C.M.A in Guyana, Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago, found it very disheartening and not at all easy to bear the loss of a soul that saves and salvages the human spirit especially in the manner that he was taken away. The sheer magnanimity of the loss is made more apparent by the Martial arts vacuous, uninspiring and sometimes autocratic leadership subsisting in many areas.”

“The desperate need and call for real compassion and humane consideration in governance are widespread and apparent in all societies as people desperately seek to find genuine sources of comfort, inspiration and hope, of which Sensei Garfield had demonstrated.”

Master Dellon Hyman shared many years of joy, competition, along with a great friendship with Garfield and it’s hard to figure out who had the edge on whom, but it’s clear that Sensei Garfield has won the hearts of the Nation and that of the Region and Master Dellon has lost a great friend.

A.C.M.A Chief Instructor Grand Master Andre Murray of Trinidad and Tobago, the home of Sensei Garfield whenever he is in Trinidad, now sees an empty room, and a full eye of water.

“We must all remember that enlightenment and wisdom are not the exclusive domain of the selected, the appointed, the elected and the privileged and more often than not, are never found in the corridors of power and spheres of influence.”

“Solutions to life’s problems are found everywhere and anywhere and no one person is the repository of all wisdom. Listening and hearing must become the forte of those who wish to lead and be real servants of the people. Intellect continues to be in retreat from the guidance of the heart and the wisdom of the conscience. Therefore, individual, collective and institutional leadership taking the herd of humanity to safe and secure ground, must do so with vision, heart and compassion, ensuring a perfunctory mantra of doing right to all manner of persons, unreservedly.”

Is it such a terrible thing to wish good things to everyone without exception, do good things and try to be good to all, regardless of suasion or even mindless affinity, these were some of the undertaking done by our beloved brother, let not his work and vision be left undone.

Maybe for once, we will be forced into submission, to care and be compassionate, forgiving and considerate to each other, not in transient fashion but with bountiful permanence and affirmation; to look beyond ourselves, inextricably caught up as we are, in this unending tsunami of social and economic dysfunction. Solutions abound but consider this one, the release noted.

The A.C.M.A of Guyana, Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago wishes to extend its condolences to Sensei Garfield Newton’s family, The Black Hawks Martial arts School, The Beharry Group of Companies and, the people of Guyana for the loss of one of its greats.