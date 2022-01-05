Soldier on the run for chopping peacemaker

Latest update January 5th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jan 05, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – A rank of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) is now running from the law after he chopped a peacemaker on Sunday last for intervening in a fight he had with another man.
The chopping incident took place during the evening hours in an Amerindian village called Moraikobai, located along the Mahaicony River, Region Five.
Villagers there identified the soldier as “Mad Max” and the man he chopped as Daniel Smith, 18.
According to information reaching this newspaper, the rank and some of his acquaintances were imbibing when a fight broke out between him and one of Smith’s friend.
The rank armed himself with a cutlass and Smith reportedly intervened to part them but ended up being chopped to the head and face. He fell and the rank escaped.
Smith was rushed to a city hospital for medical attention.
