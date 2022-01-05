Security guard on $50K bail for wounding construction worker

Latest update January 5th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jan 05, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Daniel Balkarran, a 29-year-old security guard of Lot 39 Block 4 Tain, Corentyne, Berbice, was on Monday charged at the Whim Magistrate’s Court for the offence of Felonious
Wounding. Balkarran was arrested on December, 30, 2021 for allegedly wounding Harrinarine Rampergesh, a 40-year-old construction worker who resides at Clifton Settlement, Corentyne, Berbice. According to police, the charge was laid under Section 57(a) of the Criminal Law (Offences) Act Chapter 8:01.
Balkarran appeared before Magistrate Alex Moore where the charge was read to him. He was not required to plea. He was placed on $50,000 bail and the matter was adjourned to March, 28, 2022 for report.
