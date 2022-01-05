Probe launched into death of newborn baby at N/A Hospital

Kaieteur News – The New Amsterdam Hospital has launched a probe into the death of a newborn baby. This is according to the hospital’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Bob Ramnauth. Ramnauth told Kaieteur News that officials have since met with the mother of the infant and her relatives and are expected to meet with them again today (Wednesday, 5th January, 2022).

Alliyah Rambarran, 21, of No.72 Village, Upper Corentyne, Berbice lost her baby girl on January 1, 2021 during delivery at the hospital. The baby was laid to rest yesterday.

According to the woman, she visited the clinic on Thursday, December 30, 2021 and based on what the nurses told her, she was 40 weeks pregnant. She said all appeared to be normal during that clinic visit.

However, the following day (December 31) she began experiencing some discomfort and decided that she would head to the hospital. When she arrived, the doctor examined her and determined that she was only 3 centimetres (cm) dilated. As such she was told to go home and return the next day.

The woman said that she explained that she had traveled all the way from No.72 Village and that it would prove difficult for her if she goes into labour.

Around noon, she said, they decided to admit her. Later on that day, the woman said that she began experiencing some labour pains. The next day, on the morning of January 1, 2022, she said that she was checked again by a doctor and by then she had dilated to 4cm. It wasn’t until around noon that she was examined again and, by then, she was 7cm dilated. She was then taken to the delivery room.

It was revealed that labour was induced sometime around 14:00hrs and the process of delivery started about an hour or two later. However, Rambarran said during delivery there were complications. She said that when the baby’s head came out, the shoulders got stuck in the vaginal passage. She added that the doctors and nurses took a while (about 30 minutes) to deliver the baby and when that was done she did not hear any crying. She said she became worried and shortly after the nurse came to her and informed her that the baby did not make it. Rambarran said the medical staff told her that her baby’s head was high and that the baby was big.

“I think if they did an ultrasound when they admitted me they would know that the baby was big and they would have given me a C-section but what I go through, I wasn’t pleased,” the woman said.

The death of the infant marks the first such death for the region for this year.