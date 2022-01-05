Newly-wed couple found dead with bullet wounds in home

Kaieteur News – Residents of Sarah Johanna, a village located on the East Bank Demerara (EBD), were left in a state of shock yesterday after the bodies of a newly-wed couple were found dead in their home. Their bodies bore bullet wounds.

The couple has been identified as Nicholas and Sasha Low-A-Chee, ages 25 and 26, respectively. Their remains were discovered by one of Nicholas’ uncle sometime after 07:00hrs.

The uncle had reportedly gone to pay the couple a visit. He revealed that he called out for them but got no response. As a result, he said he decided to enter the one-flat concrete home, since the door was opened. He was left in a state of shock after seeing the lifeless bodies of his nephew, a farmer, and his young wife.

Police were alerted and ranks were sent to the location. Crime scene experts, after examining the bodies, noted that they bore gunshot wounds. A gun was also found in the same room with their remains. Detectives suspect that it might be the weapon used to kill both of them.

It is also believed that it might be a case of a murder-suicide. However, to be certain, investigators will have to swab both the victims’ hands for gun powder residue to determine if it was one of them that fired the gun.

Curious neighbours gathered around the home to witness the detectives at work but were also left in disbelief at the news. According to some of them, the couple was last seen alive on Sunday at which time everything seemed okay. They said that they heard no arguments between the two and neither did they hear any gunshots or loud explosion coming from their home.

Relatives of Nicholas were also finding it difficult to believe that it might be a case of murder-suicide. In fact, one of his cousins said that Nicholas and Sasha were seeing each other for about two years and decided to tie the knot in August of last year.

“Nicholas is a very quiet individual and he is always smiling, even if he is going through problems he would still smile and would rarely relate them to us,” the cousin told Kaieteur News.

As a result of his personality, the dead man’s relatives were not aware if the couple had any marital problems.

Another uncle described Sasha as one who blended in well with the family. “They seemed happy together. Sasha is a girl that loved to have fun. She is outgoing and was never a bad person,” he said.

As investigation continues, family members are hopeful that answers will be provided as to how the couple met their gruesome demise.