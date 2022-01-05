Latest update January 5th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

MOE receives donation of PPEs for schools

Jan 05, 2022 News

Kaieteur News -The Ministry of Education yesterday received a quantity of COVID-19 personal protective equipment from Sewa International Guyana.
According to a release issued by the Ministry, some 80,719 face shields, 24,190 KN95 masks, 126,500 disposable masks, 2,600 surgical gowns and over 6,240 face goggles were among the items donated.

Senior representative of Sewa International, Mr Yashpaul Seownarine hands over the items to the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Mr Alfred King as organisation member Sorojini Mohobir looks on.

Senior representative of Sewa International, Mr. Yashpaul Seownarine handed over the items to the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Mr. Alfred King at the Book Distribution Unit, Evans and Lyng Streets, Charlestown, Georgetown.
Mr. King expressed gratitude on behalf of the Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand and the Ministry for the timely donation. In brief remarks, he stated that the items will complement the efforts the Ministry is making to ensure students, teachers and other staff are safe as schools reopen.
“We want to make sure that all schools are given enough protective gears so that the learners, teachers and cleaners can be protected while they deliver education.”
The Ministry noted in its release that distribution of the items will start in hinterland schools before being moved to the coast and Georgetown.
“Most of our schools in and around Georgetown and in other regions, we’ve already given some amount of protective gears. So, this will complement what is needed in the school system, at least for maybe the long-term replacing what is already here in the system, but we would have already provided a whole lot and this will help, ensuring we can place replacements.”
Meanwhile, the Sewa representative said as a youth organisation, the donation is important as it supports the effort to ensure students receive an education while being protected against COVID-19.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

GCB makes name change to national senior team

GCB makes name change to national senior team

Jan 05, 2022

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB), in an official release yesterday, informed about the change of name to the national senior cricket team. The release noted that the, ‘GCB...
Read More
The Academy of Contemporary Martial Arts remembers Newton

The Academy of Contemporary Martial Arts...

Jan 05, 2022

GCA extends condolences to family of former Cricket Administrator Sherlock Atwell

GCA extends condolences to family of former...

Jan 05, 2022

All of the venues in Guyana 99 percent ready for U-19 WC

All of the venues in Guyana 99 percent ready for...

Jan 05, 2022

GCB Names 30-Man Squad for first match in GCB’s Best of Best Redball 4-Day Tourney

GCB Names 30-Man Squad for first match in GCB’s...

Jan 04, 2022

National Sports Academy

National Sports Academy

Jan 04, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]