Housing Ministry to spend US$7M to ‘patch’ dumpsite road

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Housing and Water will soon be commencing works on the Eccles landfill (dumpsite) road at an estimated cost of $1,440,561,573 (US$7M).

During the opening of the project at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office on Thursday, five construction companies applied to execute the works. The road which has been divided into three lots: Lot 1, is estimated to cost some $555,212,515, Lot 2, is estimated to cost some $454,690,258 and Lot 3, is estimated to cost some $430,658,800.

Last week, the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA), which is the procuring entity for this project, opened some $25 billion in projects for infrastructural development works for communities in Regions, Two, Three, Four, Nine and 10. The CH&PA falls under the purview of the Ministry of Housing and Water which is headed by Minister, Collin Croal.

Bids were also opened for the supply of steel sheet piles for the construction of the dumpsite road.

Meanwhile, at the opening of tenders yesterday, the NPTAB received 18 bids for consultancy services for the construction of four school buildings. These schools are the Bishop’s High School, Queen’s College, St. Joseph High and St. Stanislaus College.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Ministry of Education

Consultancy services for the construction of building – the Bishop’s High School.