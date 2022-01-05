Georgetown Stelling a hotbed for spread of Covid-19 cases in Region 3

Latest update January 5th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jan 05, 2022 Letters
Dear Editor,
Kaieteur News – The Minister of Health has repeatedly expressed concerns about the consistently high numbers of Covid-19 cases in Region 3 but apparently he has not exerted much effort in seeking the causes for it.
The media have not done much either to help him. So I will. The main reason is the Georgetown Stelling ( and Vreed – en – Hoop stelling as well). Thousands of Region 3 residents have to commute to Georgetown daily and during the peak hours this unfortunate mass of people is crowded into the narrow space at the two small doors which serve as both entrance and exit.
Imagine that – the gateway to an entire Region and beyond is two little doors each about 3 feet wide. When the tide rises or is very low, there is always a massive crowd that is further hemmed in at the approaches to the doors by stalls operated by vendors who have been allowed to set up in that area. So it is actually [the health minister] government which should be blamed for this almost criminal exposure of a significant segment of the population of the region who are forced to utilise the speedboat service on a regular basis.
The Transport & Harbours Department, Ministry of Public Works, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Tourism and the government as a whole have failed the people of Regions 3 and 4 in particular. This is 2022 and there is no shelter from the rain over the gangways leading to the speedboats. When the water is very low and the boats have to line up to discharge at the Georgetown stelling, some of the people including women and children have to climb on the pilot boats and wharf pilings by Customs Boathouse. This afternoon when the tide was very high, an elderly woman had to sit on the bow of the speedboat and slide off on to the stelling because there was no temporary steps on the stelling at Vreed-en-Hoop. This is 2022 and the new Harbour Bridge is still in the talking stages so there is no end of this torture in sight for the long suffering commuters.
Millions are being spent on the Kingston seawall and Main Street but this vital conduit for residents and visitors between two most of the populated regions of the country is neglected.
Best regards
Ameer Hassan
