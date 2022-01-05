GCB makes name change to national senior team

Latest update January 5th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jan 05, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB), in an official release yesterday, informed about the change of name to the national senior cricket team.
The release noted that the, ‘GCB wishes to inform the general public that it was brought to its attention that the current name of the Guyana Regional Franchise Cricket Team, the Guyana Amazon Jaguars, has caused some level of confusion with the Caribbean Premier League Franchise Team, the Guyana Amazon Warriors.
For the sake of clarity and to avoid any further and unnecessary confusion, GCB has made a decision to rename the Guyana Regional Franchise Cricket Team. The new name is ‘GUYANA HARPY EAGLES’.
