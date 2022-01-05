GCA extends condolences to family of former Cricket Administrator Sherlock Atwell

Kaieteur News – The GCA is extending its sincere condolences to the family of the late Past President of the GCA, Mr. Sherlock Atwell, who passed away recently.

Neil Barry, President of the Georgetown Cricket Association stated in a release:

Sherlock Atwell served Guyana’s cricket in many capacities: First, as a player representing Essequibo; and the Demerara Cricket Club (DCC), Then as President of the GCA for five consecutive terms where he was instrumental in implementing many initiatives that have contributed to the vibrancy of the Association and the sustainability of cricket in the city of Georgetown.

Further, he served with distinction as the President of the Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) where he was instrumental in sustaining the image of DCC as a premier cricket club in Guyana and the producer of quality cricketers at both the junior and senior levels.

Additionally, his love, enthusiasm, and commitment to the sport of cricket were sought-after commodities by the Guyana Cricket Board which they utilized in areas such as grounds curator during Test and First-class matches, liaison officer for teams visiting Guyana, and as assistant manager to the West Indies team.

The entire cricket fraternity in Guyana certainly owes a debt of gratitude to Sherlock Atwell and his family.

May his soul rest in peace.