Summons out for bowman who threatened to kill union president

Kaieteur News – The Leonora Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday issued a summons for the bowman who used a minister’s name to threaten the life of a union president on December 16, last.
He has been identified as Ron Baptiste, aka “Big Life”. Baptiste was scheduled to attend court yesterday to face a threatening language charge.
He, however, did not show up and the court decided to issue a summon for him to attend court on February 7, 2021.
The man who plies his trade as a bowman on speedboats that travel from Parika to Bartica, Region Seven, is being accused of threatening to kill the President of the National Mines Worker Union of Guyana (NMWUG), Sherwin Downer.
According to the allegation, Baptist told Downer that he was given orders by a serving government minister to kill him. The threat was allegedly made at the Parika Stelling in the presence of a police officer.
Downer had told Kaieteur News that it was the third time he was threatened by the individual. The union president claimed that Batiste had related that he was taken to the minister’s residence located in Pradoville on the East Coast of Demerara by two prominent businessmen of Bartica. There they reportedly had a meeting with the minister during which the minister allegedly ordered Baptiste to kill Downer.
Downer said that upon hearing this, he became worried and contacted the minister immediately. He shared their WhatsApp conversation with this media house and in the messages exchanged the government official denied knowing Baptiste and advised the union president to report the matter to police.
On December 16, 2021 a report was lodge against Baptiste at the Parika Police Station located in Region Three. He was later arrested on December 31, 2021 but was subsequently released on station bail to facilitate an investigation.
