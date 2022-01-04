Two charged for Christmas Eve Day execution in Albouystown

Latest update January 4th, 2022 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – The two men who allegedly killed 28-year-old Deon Charles, execution-style on Christmas Eve night in Albouystown, were yesterday charged for his death.

Charged, Ezekiel ‘Alpha’ Hawker.

Making their first court appearance at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts were 19-year-old Ezekiel Hawker, called ‘Alpha’ of Forshaw Street, Queenstown, Georgetown, and father of two, Mickel Forde, 31, of Critchlow Street, Tucville.
Both men appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan and were not required to plead to the indictable charge, which alleges that on December 24, 2021 at James Street, Albouystown they murdered Charles.
It was reported that Charles of Middle Road, La Penitence was killed out of revenge on Christmas Eve night.
Police reports had stated that sometime around 23:50hrs that day, Charles was standing on James Street, when a white ‘Axio’ motorcar came from the eastern direction and stopped in front him. Investigators had revealed that two men exited the car and approached Charles, after which a loud explosion, suspected to be a gunshot, was heard.
Charles subsequently fell to the ground while the men re-entered the car and drove away.

Dead, Deon Charles.

Charles, who died on arrival at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, was shot to the left side of his head.
The investigation into his death led to the arrest of Hawker and Forde—who was said to be the driver of the motorcar.
Forde was arrested at his home on Boxing Day, while Hawker was apprehended in Suriname while trying to evade police.
In his confession to investigators, Hawker told them that he committed the crime because Charles had allegedly shot at him in the past on two occasions.
Chief Magistrate McLennan after remanding Hawker and Forde to prison; adjourned the matter to January 27.

 

 

 

